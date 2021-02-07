FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine for Sunday; warmer start next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Saturday started off on the gloomy and chilly side but warmed up nicely through the afternoon with even a little sunshine popping out in spots late in the day. Highs in the 60s will begin to drop into the 50s quickly after sunset. Clouds early on will begin to clear out overnight, dropping lows into the lower 40s and possibly even some upper 30s. Patchy areas of fog will also be possible overnight.
For your Sunday, some clouds early in the day will give way to increasing sunshine through the afternoon with highs back into the lower 60s. We’ll certainly get more sun tomorrow than we had today and no rain in the forecast as we end the weekend. Even warmer weather is set to return for Monday with highs surging into the upper 60s as southerly winds and clouds move back in.
Rain chances stay slim through Tuesday despite the clouds with highs by Tuesday surging into the 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible but the better rain chances arrive Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday with lingering rain into Thursday behind the frontal passage. Temperatures begin to drop as well with some of the coldest air of the season still looking to be possible by the end of next week.
There is still quite a bit of model discrepancy on the extent of the cold, but the possibility remains in place that our area will be dealing with freezing temperatures by next weekend with lows possibly into the 20s. One thing that remains consistent is the lack of moisture by the time the coldest air arrives, so the threat of any freezing precipitation remains out of the forecast by next weekend. There is still a lot of room for this forecast to change and it most likely will as we continue to monitor the model trends and tweak the numbers as we get closer to the end of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
