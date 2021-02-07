FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine for Sunday; warmer start next week

There is still quite a bit of model discrepancy on the extent of the cold, but the possibility remains in place that our area will be dealing with freezing temperatures by next weekend with lows possibly into the 20s. One thing that remains consistent is the lack of moisture by the time the coldest air arrives, so the threat of any freezing precipitation remains out of the forecast by next weekend. There is still a lot of room for this forecast to change and it most likely will as we continue to monitor the model trends and tweak the numbers as we get closer to the end of next week.