Don Clements Funeral

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Family and friends gathered today at first united this afternoon to mourn the loss of Richard Don Clements.
A man who’s life was taken too soon as a result of Tuesday night’s plane crash.
Clement’s family and closest friends would not only describe him as a loyal, cheerful, a mischievous man, but also, an all around happy person.
“I could see the light of Christ in him and that to me says everything about who he was, said reverend Bares.”
Weldon Bares, who led today’s ceremony was not only his reverend of 11 years, but his friend...
He says if he had the chance to see him one more time, he would simply just thank him…
“I’d say Don, you’ve made such an impact upon my life, the church, and this community and I would just thank him for the power of witness that he has had, said Reverend Bares.”
He says one thing he will always remember about him is his stories...
“He had great stories to tell because he was a man of adventure. He hiked mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. He loves adventure but he always have a way of making you seem like you were the most interesting person.”
but above all, Don Clements was first and foremost a man of family.
“First of all there’s not a single person in the world that does not know that he was devoted to Nancy and their two children, said Mary Shaddock Jones. I know that most parents are partial to their children but Don was especially proud of the people Mary Kathryn and Will had grown into as young adults.”
He leaves behind his wife, Nancy Clements, and their two kids, Mary Kathryn and will.
