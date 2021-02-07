Cowgirls Return To The Court Monday To Host Incarnate Word

GAME DETAILS
McNeese Cowgirls (4-8, 4-1 SLC) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-4, 0-1 SLC)
Location: Lake Charles
Venue: Burton Coliseum
Time: 6:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will return to play tonight to host Incarnate Word following a week of shut down due to COVID 19 precautions. Tipoff for the contest is 6:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum. The game will be streamed on https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fmcneesesports.com&c=E,1,6T-2jsE39a-fCiTcyTU0duMaB-4jCjwuFDXTjemYfotcEhz5WCfQOnTgC0RW0E5JKfQNSQRe4TAI-8lhB6lJfmDUiHqM6snnUP86AanCsY8,&typo=1 can be heard on talk1470.com.
”We are thrilled to be able to get back on the court and play,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We feel that shutting down last week was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our players and staff but we sure did miss each other and miss playing the game we all love.”
McNeese (4-8, 4-1 SLC) enters the game second in the SLC standings behind Stephen F. Austin, last played a game on Jan. 27 that saw the Cowgirls fall 63-43 to Nicholls in Lake Charles without head coach Kacie Cryer and assistant coach Patrece Carter. Both coaches will be back on the sideline for Monday’s contest.
”I’m so proud of hour our players have navigated the past month. We have played games without players and coaches in each of our five conference games so far and that won’t change Monday. We have handled the adversity the best we can and the players haven’t complained or made excuses, they just find a way. It speaks volumes about their toughness and resiliency.”
Divine Tanks enters the game as the Cowgirls’ leading scorer (9.0 ppg.) and rebounder (6.3 rpg.). Kyla Hamilton is second on the team with 8.9 ppg.
UIW (2-4, 0-1 SLC) has had 11 games either postponed or canceled this season including this game that was scheduled to be played on Jan. 13. In their only conference game played UIW fell 91-48 at home against preseason favorite Stephen F. Austin. They haven’t played a game since that time because their next three games were postponed.
Two of the Cowgirl games that were previously postponed have been rescheduled. McNeese will now travel to Houston Baptist on Feb. 22 and Central Arkansas on March 1. The Lamar contest has yet to be rescheduled at this time.
Upcoming Cowgirl Games
Sat., Feb. 13 at NW State (1 p.m.)
Mon., Feb. 15 at Houston Baptist (6:30 p.m.)
Wed, Feb. 17 at Incarnate Word (6:30 p.m.)
Sat., Feb. 20 New Orleans (1 p.m.)
Mon., Feb 22 at Houston Baptist (7 p.m.)
Wed., Feb. 24 SE La. (6:30 p.m.)
