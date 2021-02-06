Sports Person of the Week - Josie Ogea

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “She can do a little bit of everything. She can defend she shoots the three well. She leads us in steals, leads us in assists she leads us in just about everything except rebounds, but she is different. Different animal.”
Josie Ogea has proven to be one of the top girls basketball players in the area, recently eclipsing 2,000 career points after scoring 36 against Lacassine.
“I wasn’t out to try and get it” said senior Josie Ogea. “If it happened it happened. I wasn’t trying to see how many points I could score, but I’m just glad that it happened.”
Ogea transferred to Bell City from Grand Lake after the hurricanes, and has loved being part of the Bruin family.
“I’ve loved it, every second of it. They welcomed me since I came into bell city and he’s just helping me become a better player every day” Ogea said. “My favorite part of the game is getting my teammates the ball.”
Ogea grew up on a farm and recalls getting up early in the morning to get right to work, which has carried over to her worth ethic on the court.
“Work ethic is tremendous, and it’s rubbing off on some of the other kids that we have” Fontenot said. “She is normally the first one here and she’s always the last one to leave. She comes up here and shoots whenever she can.”
Coach Fontenot says that he tries to instill values in his players that are bigger than basketball and will help them as they go through life.
“Commitment! That’s one of the biggest things we talk a lot about is if you’re going to be committed you know you got to be committed” Fontenot added. “We talked a lot about playing with each other and playing for each other and I think we’re starting to play for each other and I think that’s a big thing to carry on with you after you leave.”
