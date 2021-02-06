Safe driving is key on Super Bowl Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police want to remind fans to have a game plan and drive sober on Super Bowl Sunday.
This Sunday, many will be gathering to catch the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes try and stop Tom Brady from capturing his seventh Super Bowl. But Louisiana State Police want to remind fans to practice safe driving, and if you’ve consumed alcohol, pass the keys to a designated driver.
State police want to remind motorists that nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers.
Alcohol, prescription drugs and other drugs have many effects on the body that can negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, designate a sober driver and never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.
To report suspected impaired drivers, dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.
