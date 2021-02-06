Louisianans rooting for Chiefs this Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of the Nation’s biggest events kicks off tomorrow as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Big Game.
Unfortunately, Louisianans aren’t able to cheer on the Saints this year after the Saints fell to the Bucs at home in the Divisional Round, 30-20.
However, like every other state, millions will still be tuning in to see if Patrick Mahomes can stop Tom Brady from capturing his seventh ring.
With that being said, it’s no surprise that Louisianans are pulling for Mahomes and the Chiefs in this one. In all honesty, we saw this one coming. Especially after the Bucs stopped our chances of sending Drew off with a ring.
According to BetOnline, Louisiana isn’t alone in pulling for the Chiefs. In fact, BetOnline says that 33 states are pulling for the Chiefs while 17 are pulling for the Bucs.
The data from the survey was pulled together through geotagged Twitter data, and that data has over 200,000 tweets with official fan hashtags.
Click HERE to see the full map.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.