Lake Charles city leaders say businesses will remain open through Mardi Gras celebrations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles city leaders say they are not taking any additional precautions other than what is currently mandated in Governor John Bel Edwards’ orders. That means local bars and breweries can still cultivate Carnival traditions and culture while keeping business owners and patrons happy that we aren’t conforming to New Orleans’ shutdowns.
“It would be horrible,” says patron David Perry. “With the few places that are gonna be open like in New Orleans, they are going to have problems. So here again, with the sense of our good mayor, we are gonna keep everything open.”
“Local municipalities, federal government, state government - I don’t think they truly understand what these closures do to businesses and to the financial health, stability, then to the mental health of the people that work there,” says Rikenjaks Brewing Company owner, Frankie Randazzo. “So we’re thankful there’s not a broad based closure here in Lake Charles.”
“We’re glad that we can still be open safely,” says Luna’s employee, Conner Way. “We have 50% capacity, that’s our way of keeping things as safe as we can. We usually seat every other table. We’re just hoping we can celebrate our favorite holiday as safely as we can.”
While there are no business closures currently set in stone for the city, the cancellation of parades is still impacting local businesses.
“Mardi Gras for a city like Lake Charles, Lafayette, New Orleans, even over in Galveston, Texas, those are some of the biggest weeks that you have,” says Randazoo. “The pandemic wiped out St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day brunch, it wiped out July 4th, and Labor Day - so this is just another hit that we’re taking.”
