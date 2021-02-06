FEMA offering survey to better help SWLA residents

Federal, state, local, and non-profit partners are working together to create a community Multi-Agency Resource Center for survivors affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The center would be located in Lake Charles, but would be open to all survivors in Southwest Louisiana. The goal is to help you find assistance from voluntary agencies as well as local, state and federal resources who can provide aid during her recovery. Please complete the survey below so we can better identify what resources you need to help you recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.