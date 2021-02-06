Cowgirls to play at Rice in rescheduled postponed game

HOUSTON – McNeese’s soccer game against Rice that was postponed on Thursday due to field conditions, has been rescheduled to be played at Rice on Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans will not be allowed due to COVID restrictions.
The Cowgirls and Owls started play on Thursday, but within the first 10 minutes of action, three players were injured in the same vicinity of the field, causing the coaches and referees to declare the field unplayable.
Cowgirl Field, just like every other facility on the McNeese campus, took extensive damage as a result of major hurricanes Laura and Delta. University personnel and contracted workers put in long hours to get the field ready for Thursday’s opener.
“A lot of people put in a lot of time to make sure the field was safe,” said head coach Drew Fitzgerald. “The referees walked it over in pregame and Rice warmed up on that side of the field and everything was good to go. Unfortunately there’s still some work that needs to be done.”
Fitzgerald said he’s exploring local options to play home games until Cowgirl Field is ready to host.
The Cowgirls will host Nicholls on Friday in their next scheduled home game.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.