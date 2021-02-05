16,000 vaccinated, 3 confirmed cases of UK variant in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting next week, more people will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The biggest takeaway from Governor John Bel Edward’s news conference Thursday is that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will be lowering the age requirement to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for non-medical and first responder personnel in the Phase 1B, Tier 1 from age 70 to 65 beginning Monday, Feb. 8.
The Louisiana Department of Health also confirmed Thursday that there were two more cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Region 5. The region, which includes Southwest Louisiana, now has three confirmed cases of the new variant.
“From a clinical standpoint...when treating patients, it’s going to look exactly the same,” said Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh. “There’s no way from clinical presentation that you’ll be able to tell this clinical variant apart. It really looks the same.”
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Medical Directory says there are now 3 confirmed cases of the U.K covid strain in our region with 7 cases pending. She says chances are there could be more cases but it’s too early to tell.
“Most labs are not going to be able to tell. It’s only some very specific platforms that can actually tell if it’s a possible variant case,” Cavanaugh said.
As to how the variants could affect the vaccine rollout, she says there’s still a lot of unknowns but with 2 vaccines already administered and possibly another one on the way, redesigning the vaccine would be easy.
“There are other variants circling across the globe and other states. Some of the manufacturers are looking at potential booster series, should that be needed,” said Cavanaugh. “So, we’re going to have to take these variants 1 at a time and if we get one that the vaccine doesn’t work on...we’ll have to address that.”
Cavanaugh says as more people get the vaccine, hopefully, mutations will decrease and so will the possibility of the variants.
“Now that we’ve expanded to a new group, there’s definitely a push of vaccine coming to SWLA next week. I’m really hopeful that we can increase our vaccinations to catch up where everybody else is.”
Cavanaugh says right now, it’s too early to predict if the vaccine will look different by Summer when it’s expected to be available to the general public.
As of Friday, just under 16,000 people have received the vaccine in region 5.
