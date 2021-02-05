SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2021

February 5, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 4, 2021.

Ambrenea Arlean Melanson, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Jack Alvin Richard, 21, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.

Aerinn Devohn Guillory, 29, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; probation violation.

Gerald Nmn James, 41, Elton: First offense DWI; hit and run; no drivers license; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijiana; resisting an officer; escape.

Michael Allen Domingue, 32, Sulphur: Looting; theft under $25,000.

Rusty Patrick Byler, 41, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Andre Pierre Dominique, 43, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Christopher Layne George, 38, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution.

Ledeshia Tiana Nicole Banks, 19, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Deedric Dewayne Harrison, 30, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Overy James Bigelow, 26, Lake Charles: Assault; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court; instate detainer.

Melvin Bradley Boutte, 43, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

James Danyell Raymond, 36, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Lance Joshua Boutte, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Rigoberto Orellana, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.

