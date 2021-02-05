Sweet on SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, several churches in the Southwest Louisiana have joined together to help out those affected.
They call themselves the Southwest Louisiana Coalition.
Tomorrow, February 6th, from 8:30 am until 1 pm, the coalition will host “Sweet on Southwest Louisiana.”
The purpose of the event is to help people get back on their feet.
Tomorrows supplies that will be handed out will include desks, bookshelves, clothes, cleaning supplies, chairs and more. They will be things needed to complete your home office.
EJ Kempert, Pastor, is looking forward to have this opportunity to serve the Southwest Louisiana area.
“We’re doing this because we want to serve the community and we want to lift up the name of Jesus. He was a great servant. He not only met spiritual needs but tangible physical needs and that’s one of the things we want to do, he said. We want to be a literal tangible presence in our community to help them recover and rebuild.”
The event will be held in the Rocks Center at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church located at 110 North Bank Street in Lake Charles and is free to attend.
