Softball: McNeese Picked Second In Southland Preseason Poll

FRISCO, Texas—McNeese softball has been picked to finish second in the 2021 Southland Conference Poll, the league announced today. The poll was voted on by head coaches and sports information directors from around the league. Voting for one’s own school is not permitted.
The Cowgirls received four first place votes behind preseason favorite Stephen F. Austin who garnered 17 first place votes.
”It’s always humbling to have the respect of your peers, especially with a conference that is so deep,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I feel like this may be the toughest the Southland has been since I’ve been coaching here. ”While it is nice to be picked among the top teams, we all know it’s what you do on the field . Our focus is about becoming the best team we can be and we will reflect on the season after the last out is made.”
Landreneau has assembled one of the best schedules in program history and undoubtedly the best home schedule in order to prepare for the Southland Conference schedule.
The Cowgirls will play 10 games against teams ranked in the NFCA Preseason Top 25 Poll. Four of those teams are ranked in the Top 10 of the poll. McNeese will open its season next Friday, Feb. 11 at the LSU Invitational where the Cowgirls will face No. 5 LSU in the season opener. McNeese will also face Kansas and No. 25 Duke.
McNeeses will host UL-Monroe in its home opener on Feb. 17.
Home game capacity has been set at 25 percent or 500 fans. Premium seating (Develop the Diamond) is currently available and can be purchased by contacting Senior Associate Athletics Director Todd Butler 337-475-5219 or ltbutler@mcneese.edu.
