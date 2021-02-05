Softball: McNeese Picked Second In Southland Preseason Poll

”It’s always humbling to have the respect of your peers, especially with a conference that is so deep,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I feel like this may be the toughest the Southland has been since I’ve been coaching here. ”While it is nice to be picked among the top teams, we all know it’s what you do on the field . Our focus is about becoming the best team we can be and we will reflect on the season after the last out is made.”