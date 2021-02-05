LSU under federal investigation over campus crime reporting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education to assure the school’s policies and actions are compliant with Clery Act requirements.
The Clery Act requires schools to monitor and publicly provide information about campus crimes in order to receive federal financial aid.
It was enacted primarily to protect victims of sexual assault.
The DOE’s Federal Student Aid office typically handles these investigations and declines to disclose specifics until after the investigation is over.
A university spokesperson said campus safety remains a priority and that the university takes compliance with the Clery Act “extremely seriously.”
Details about what sparked the investigation were not immediately provided to WAFB by the DOE.
The investigation comes at the same time that the university has launched its own investigation into allegations raised by several women who either attend or previously attended the school. Those women claim that they felt LSU did not fully investigate their complaints of sexual assault or gave alleged offenders inefficient punishments.
