LHSAA releases 2021 boys soccer playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2021 boys soccer tournament brackets Wednesday. The championship matches will be held February 24-27 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first-round match-ups are listed below.
Division I-
(25) East Ascension at (8) Sulphur -
Division II-
(21) Sam Houston at (12) Live Oak - 2/5, 6:00 PM
Division III-
(17) West Feliciana at (16) DeRidder - 2/6, 5:00 PM
(20) Morgan City at (13) Leesville - 2/5, 5:30 PM
(23) Grant at (10) St. Louis - 2/5, 6:00 PM
Division IV-
No local teams in the bracket
