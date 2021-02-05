LHSAA releases 2021 boys soccer playoff brackets

By Brady Renard | February 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:17 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2021 boys soccer tournament brackets Wednesday. The championship matches will be held February 24-27 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first-round match-ups are listed below.

Division I-

(25) East Ascension at (8) Sulphur -

Division II-

(21) Sam Houston at (12) Live Oak - 2/5, 6:00 PM

Division III-

(17) West Feliciana at (16) DeRidder - 2/6, 5:00 PM

(20) Morgan City at (13) Leesville - 2/5, 5:30 PM

(23) Grant at (10) St. Louis - 2/5, 6:00 PM

Division IV-

No local teams in the bracket

