Iowa police respond to fatality in two-vehicle accident

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department responded to a fatality in a two-vehicle accident today.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on West Frontage Road.
According to Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent, upon arrival officers discovered a fatality had occurred.
Troop D and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office assisted on scene with the investigation.
Investigators are continuing efforts, and the case is ongoing.
KPLC will update as more information is received.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.