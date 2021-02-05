Flight instructors consider Palermo a friend, mentor and best pilot they ever met

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the deadly crash that claimed the life of two well known citizens in our area. Rock Palermo and Don Clements were killed Tuesday night when the small plane they were in crashed in Cameron Parish.
Certified flight instructors who own Plane Simple Flight School learned from Palermo. They consider him a mentor and the best pilot they knew.
No preliminary cause has been given yet, on the deadly plane crash that took the lives of Palermo and Clements.
Local pilot Steve Thompson admits they may never know due to damage to the aircraft. Palermo was flying a Cessna 182 like one he owned, still parked at a local hangar.
“Single engine, one of the most reliable planes on the planet. They’re very easy to fly and one of the reasons a lot of people choose to fly them is because they’re so safe,” said Thompson, describing such arcraft.
Both Thompson and Alex Kerbow were trained by Palermo to be commercial pilots and flight instructors. They are certain of Palermo’s ability to handle any emergency.
“He’s the guy who trains everybody to do what we do. You’ll never convince me other than it was a catastrophic failure of the aircraft because Rock knew exactly what to do,” said Thompson.
“If Rock couldn’t recover from this, I don’t think anyone else could,” said Kerbow.
Both men considered Palermo a close friend and mentor--the one they‘d want on hand in an emergency. In fact, during his training with Palermo, Kerbow says there was an emergency.
“He kept me composed. I even asked at one point, ‘Rock, would you like to take controls of the airplane?’ He said, ‘No, you’re doing a good job. You keep flying the airplane. if I need to take the controls, I will take the controls,’” said Kerbow.
Kerbow was an instructor for Clements, who was a newly licensed pilot.
“Don was the epitome of what a student should be. he always worked hard. whatever you told him to study, he studied it. i could tell him to study something, he’d come in and he’d know more about it than me,” he said.
They say Palermo sometimes helped out at their school, Plane Simple Flight School
“Rock’s the best pilot I ever met,” said Thompson.
The men say Palermo brought them on board the CPSO Aviation Division and add, they will miss him tremendously.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.