FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers for Friday, some sun returns for our Sunday

Into next week is where things get tricky and a little interesting in terms of temperatures and the timing of the precipitation. The first half of the week looks to be a little more certain with highs in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s through Tuesday before a stronger front brings colder air into Wednesday and the ending part of the week. Highs by the end of next week could be back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with some models showing it even colder, but I will stress it is something we have to watch as models have been back and forth on how cold it gets. It does looks to be unsettled though with showers arriving and even the potential of some wintry weather. I will stress once again, there is great uncertainty in regards to how far south the cold air gets so it will be something we watch closely moving forward. For now keep the rain gear handy today and Saturday morning, but have a great Friday and weekend!