FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers for Friday, some sun returns for our Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our cold front passed through last night and that brought us some showers and breezy conditions before we began to dry out for the early portions of our Friday morning. More rain is expected as we head into mid-morning and into early afternoon as another boundary moves through keeping light rain in the forecast.
Temperatures this morning are starting out on the chilly side as we have fallen into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s and couple that with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph it feels even cooler. Heading out the door make sure to grab the rain coat or umbrella as rain chances will be increasing as we head towards daylight and into the early portions of our afternoon. Highs will be much cooler than our Thursday as we struggle to reach the lower 50′s as sunshine will be very limited. Things look to dry out as we head into the evening as we are in between systems with temperatures slowly falling back into the lower 40′s for Saturday morning. If you have any early plans Saturday outside you may want to keep a close eye on the radar as model indicate another round of showers moving through as an area of low pressure moves to our south and east.
For our weekend as a whole it won’t be a washout out by any means as we see mostly cloudy skies for Saturday afternoon as our rain chances slowly diminish as the system pulls away. Highs will be on the cooler side as we are in the lower 60′s for both Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine breaking out during the day on Sunday. Any outdoor plans don’t need to be canceled for Saturday, but you’ll want to make sure to have an alternate plan just in case one of those showers move over your location. Sunday will definitely be better as it will be one of the driest we see coming up.
Into next week is where things get tricky and a little interesting in terms of temperatures and the timing of the precipitation. The first half of the week looks to be a little more certain with highs in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s through Tuesday before a stronger front brings colder air into Wednesday and the ending part of the week. Highs by the end of next week could be back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with some models showing it even colder, but I will stress it is something we have to watch as models have been back and forth on how cold it gets. It does looks to be unsettled though with showers arriving and even the potential of some wintry weather. I will stress once again, there is great uncertainty in regards to how far south the cold air gets so it will be something we watch closely moving forward. For now keep the rain gear handy today and Saturday morning, but have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
