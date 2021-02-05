FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Additional scattered showers remain in the forecast through Saturday morning

Lingering rains into Thursday with temperatures falling into the 40s will make for another raw day for late next week. Considerable model disagreement in the long range with regards to the power of an arctic airmass leads to a lot of uncertainty in the forecast beyond the middle of next week. As of now, our forecast calls for colder temperatures to begin arriving by next Friday and through the upcoming weekend and as of now no significant threat of any wintry weather for our area. That could change and most likely will over the days ahead so stay tuned for updates to the forecast.