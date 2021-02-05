FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Additional scattered showers remain in the forecast through Saturday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A truly raw day across Southwest Louisiana as rain showers and temperatures in the 40s through the afternoon made for indoor weather by a fireplace if you have one. Unfortunately, showers will continue into the evening, especially for those areas along and south of I-10, although the steadier rain will begin to taper off into the evening with only a few scattered showers overnight. Look for lows to fall into the lower 40s overnight with lingering clouds. Rain chances will remain around 40% through the late evening and overnight as radar indicates some additional scattered showers popping up around Houston as of 6:00 p.m. moving toward our area.
Clouds linger into Saturday with a few spotty showers during the morning hours with decreasing rain chances through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow warm a little more, closer to 60 by afternoon. Sunday will certainly be the better of our two weekend days with highs in the lower 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
We’ll start off the workweek with some increasing clouds Monday but with a steady warm-up as highs top out in the upper 60s on Monday and into the lower 70s by Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. A few showers will accompany this front Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures taking a plunge for the latter half of next week.
Lingering rains into Thursday with temperatures falling into the 40s will make for another raw day for late next week. Considerable model disagreement in the long range with regards to the power of an arctic airmass leads to a lot of uncertainty in the forecast beyond the middle of next week. As of now, our forecast calls for colder temperatures to begin arriving by next Friday and through the upcoming weekend and as of now no significant threat of any wintry weather for our area. That could change and most likely will over the days ahead so stay tuned for updates to the forecast.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.