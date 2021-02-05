Field conditions halt McNeese’s soccer game with Rice

“We’ve worked diligently to get the north end of the field ready for play and felt good about it,” said Cowgirls’ head coach Drew Fitzgerald. “Rice warmed up on that side of the field and the referees checked it as well and gave it a green light. But within 10 minutes (of play) there were three injuries all on that sport of the field. After discussing it with the referees and with (Rice head coach) Brian (Lee), we decided it was in the best interest to call the game with the safety of the players our main concern.”