Field conditions halt McNeese’s soccer game with Rice

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese’s soccer season opener against Rice was spoiled just 10 minutes into the game when after three different players went down with injuries on the same side of the field, the game was called off due to poor field conditions.
No make-up has been announced and the Cowgirls, who were playing for the first time since November of 2019, will attempt to host Nicholls on Friday, February 12, to open Southland Conference play.
The McNeese coaching staff and facility department have worked tirelessly to get the field in playing shape since hurricanes Laura and Delta caused severe damage to the area.
“We’ve worked diligently to get the north end of the field ready for play and felt good about it,” said Cowgirls’ head coach Drew Fitzgerald. “Rice warmed up on that side of the field and the referees checked it as well and gave it a green light. But within 10 minutes (of play) there were three injuries all on that sport of the field. After discussing it with the referees and with (Rice head coach) Brian (Lee), we decided it was in the best interest to call the game with the safety of the players our main concern.”
Fitzgerald said the game likely could’ve finished with no other issues but it wasn’t worth the risk.
“It’s too early to say what the plan is,” said Fitzgerald about future home games. “We’ll get with our facility department about our field while also exploring other local fields to play.
“Obviously we’re very disappointed with today’s outcome.”
Thursday’s match was the first of eight home games to be played at Cowgirl Field this spring.
