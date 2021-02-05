FEMA proposes new group housing site in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has proposed developing a group housing site for survivors of Hurricane Laura who are in need of housing in Lake Charles.
The proposed site would be known as The Pine Shadows Golf Course Group Housing Site and would be an approximately 130-acre site for up to 275 transportable temporary housing units. FEMA says they may need to prepare the site by clearing, grading, performing road construction, placing concrete pads, connecting utilities, and transporting the housing units.
The public notice, which provides instructions on how to access the Draft EA and how to provide comments, can be viewed HERE.
The public comment period has been limited to three days to help expedite the process. Residents may comment starting on Feb. 6 and ends on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.
FEMA says if no substantive comments are received, the Draft EA and Finding of No Significant Impact will become final and there will be no further public noticing.
