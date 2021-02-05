Entergy being investigated after rise in utility bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Public Service Commission told WAFB he has directed the agency to investigate claims of Entergy bills nearly doubling.
WAFB and the Public Service Commission have received numerous complaints about bills spiking for the month of December.
“What we want to investigate is, is this atypical, is there a glitch, let’s find out why. I think people just want to know why and if they are ever over charged they get their money back, and that’s what we make sure of,” said Dr. Craig Greene, who heads the commission.
Entergy claims the high bills are a product of colder weather, a representative of the utility said it likely resulted in people using their heaters more. The representative also told WAFB customers could be seeing higher bills due to the new digital meters, adding the old analog meters would often read lower than the actual consumption.
“We haven’t had people complain like this in a while so it’s worth us checking into because more people are reporting back to us,” Greene said.
Greene said the investigation will take about a month, once its wrapped up he hopes to provide answers.
Entergy asks if you have a problem with your bill to call its customer service line: 1-800-ENTERGY.
