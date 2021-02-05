Darla K Food Mart; Cameron’s main source of supplies

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Darla K Food Mart is a popular stop for Cameron locals - being one of the only convenience stores for 50 miles, it carries the weight of survival for this town.
“Give up is not in my vocabulary. It’s not in my vocabulary at all,” store manager Kristi Bearb said.
Bearb jumped at the challenge to help Cameron and the people who still live there among the debris get back on their feet again.
“This is the only store in Cameron that has gas, diesel, we got hot pizza, wings, we do have some sandwiches in the coolers, drinks and stuff from here to Lake Charles.”
She said it took them three months after the storm to clean up the store and get it back up and running to make sure the community can get what it needs. The store now takes special request for everyday items the residents may need.
Bearb places the orders on Sundays and the items are delivered that same week.
“Just ask for it, and we will make sure they have it.”
Bearb said the town relies on the store to get by, especially after going through Hurricane Laura and Delta. And It wasn’t too long ago when they also felt the wrath of Hurricane Rita in 2005.
“I think Rita left a few things - Laura didn’t. Laura didn’t leave nothing.”
It’s been an uphill battle for the folks of Cameron. Bearb said it sometimes feels like they are the forgotten town.
“Losing again, it was the hardest part was losing again and not getting the recognition and help that we needed down here.”
Though she is from Lafayette, she has lived in Cameron for 26 years. This is where she’s planted her roots.
“Its home. It’s a small town. It’s home.”
Like most in Cameron, Bearb’s house was totally destroyed by the storm but her spirit was not.
