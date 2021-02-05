CPSO arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit arrested convicted registered sex offender Kelly A. Francois, 47, of Vidalia, after it was learned he had been working in the parish without notifying the proper authorities of his employment information, as required by law for all registered sex offenders.
According to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent, during the investigation detectives learned Francois had been working in Calcasieu for over two weeks. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register and notify as a sex offender 2nd offense.
Francois was released February 5, on a $5,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.
Francois was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2003 in Calcasieu Parish, and he was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2017 and again in 2018.
CPSO Detective Cory Myers is the lead investigator on the case.
