Cowgirls Defeat SE La. In Porter’s Debut

WESTLAKE—McNeese volleyball and first year head coach Kristee Porter had to wait 14 months before it was able to play a match even though it wasn’t in their home facility. Tonight, The Cowgirls showed they were ready to finally play against someone other than themselves as the Cowgirls opened Southland Conference play with a straight set 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 26-24) over Southeastern Louisiana.
McNeese (1-0, 1-0 SLC) was led by Kendall Glueck’s match high 13 kills and a .393 hitting percent. Glueck had only two hitting errors in the match on 28 attempts. Regan Stiawalt also picked up double figure kills with 12 kills and ended the match with a .375 hitting percent.
Senior Libero Madison Fontenot had a good night on the defensive end with a match high 13 digs while Stiawalt and Southeastern La. transfer Baylee Laskoskie both had eight digs apiece. Laskoskie also dished out 11 assists and Caitlin Sharrock led all players with 22 assists.
In the opening set, SE La. held a 22-19 lead but McNeese scored the last six points of the set behind the serve of Laskoskie to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead.
With the second set tied at two apiece, the Cowgirls reeled off six straight points with three kills coming from Glueck to take an 8-2 lead. The Lady Lions would eventually even things at 11 apiece and then would take an 18-17 lead. After a SE La. attack error tie thing up at 18, McNeese got kills from Alexis Lambert, Sharrock and Laskoskie to lead 21-18. McNeese would win four of the next five points to take the set 25-19.
McNeese opened the third set by winning the first three points but SE La. scored the next five points to take a 5-3 lead and then extended the lead to 10-7. Three straight Cowgirls points including two SE La. errors tied the set at 10 all. After eight more ties and SE La. leading 22-21, McNeese took advantage of a SE La. error that tied the set at 22 apiece. Two huge block assists that involved Lauren Burt, Laskoskie, and Stiawalt put the Cowgirls up 24-22 but a Cowgirl error and kill by SE La.’s Sam Gomez tied the set at 22. It is Burt who would come through again for the Cowgirls as she put down a kill for a 25-24 lead and then her service ace gave McNeese the 26-24 third set and overall match victory.
McNeese will return to action this Saturday to host Nicholls in a 12 p.m. match at SP Arnett Middle School.
