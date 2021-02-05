Cowboys visit Bears to begin second half of league season

Feazell is one of four Cowboy players averaging in double-figures, leading the way with a 14.3 average to go along with his league-high 10.9 rebounding mark. Dru Kuxhausen is sinking 12.8 per game and is averaging nearly four three-pointers made a contest the last five games. A.J. Lawson scoring at an 11.9 clip and tops the league with 5.4 assists per game while Carlos Rosario is averaging 10.9 points per game and has scored double-figures in five of the last six outings.