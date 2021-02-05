Cowboys visit Bears to begin second half of league season

CONWAY, Arkansas – McNeese will begin the second half of its Southland Conference basketball season on Saturday when it visits Central Arkansas in a 2 p.m. matchup.
The game will broadcast live on the McNeese Radio Network (Magic 92.1 FM and mymagiclc.com). A live stream will be available for a small fee on the UCA website.
McNeese (7-10, 1-7 SLC) hasn’t played since an 8-point loss at Lamar last Saturday in the third of five straight games away from home. The Cowboys kept the game within a possession or two up until the final couple of minutes before Lamar pulled away.
“We have to play better,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “We’ve had our chances in our last few conference losses and have gotten much better as the season has progressed, but we’re unable to get over the hump. This week off has been good for us. We’ve been able to home in on getting back to the basics and fundamentals.
“We’ve played good basketball in all of our games but we have to be able to sustain it. We’ve got to make layups and free throws at critical points and be able to get key defensive stops.”
UCA (3-13, 2-6) defeated McNeese 81-67 back on January 2 to open up league play. McNeese played without leading scorer rebounder KeyShawn Feazell in that game due to COVID protocols. He was greatly missed as UCA out-rebounded the Cowboys by 15 in that game.
“Hopefully with him back, we’ll be able to bounce back and do a better job against them,” said Schroyer. “That’s been our emphasis all week was our rebounding. Our guards are going to have to get defensive rebounds that are away from the glass.”
McNeese saw the return of Chris Orlina against Lamar after he’d missed the previous six full games due to a broken hand suffered against UCA in the first meeting. The Cowboys are also expected to get Jeremy Harrell back on the court after he’s missed the last four games.
Feazell is one of four Cowboy players averaging in double-figures, leading the way with a 14.3 average to go along with his league-high 10.9 rebounding mark. Dru Kuxhausen is sinking 12.8 per game and is averaging nearly four three-pointers made a contest the last five games. A.J. Lawson scoring at an 11.9 clip and tops the league with 5.4 assists per game while Carlos Rosario is averaging 10.9 points per game and has scored double-figures in five of the last six outings.
“Our guys are anxious to get back to playing and starting the second half of the season,” said Schroyer.
Following Saturday’s game, the Cowboys will have another week break before returning to action on Feb. 13 at Northwestern State to conclude their five-game road swing. McNeese will return home on Feb. 17 against Incarnate Word and will play five of its final six games in Burton Coliseum.
