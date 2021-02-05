City of Lake Charles asks residents not to flush certain items

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Wastewater Divison is asking residents to be careful about what they are flushing.
The Division has been experiencing significant maintenance issues associated with the accumulation of certain types of items. The city is asking residents not to flush any of the items listed below, as they can become lodged in sewage pumps and other process equipment, resulting in a sewage back up:
- Feminine Products
- Diapers
- Cleaning Wipes
- Baby Wipes
- Disposable Wipes
- Personal Wipes
- Fabric Dryer Sheets
- Latex Products
- Dental Floss
- Cloth Rags
- Toddler Toys
- Cooking Grease
- Motor Oil
- Cough Medicine
- Cold Pills
