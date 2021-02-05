CAR REPAIRS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local auto body shops are swamped with repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.
Most shops in the Southwest Louisiana area are completely booked up until the middle of April.
Even if you get the chance to make it in the door, operations may then be put on pause because there is such a shortage of different body parts.
Johnnie’s Paint and Body Shop is just one of the local body shops in Southwest Louisiana that are struggling with these issues.
Shop owner, Stanley Caldarera, says they’re extremely busy but there just simply aren’t enough workers in his shop to combat the number of people coming through the door.
“The problem is that we had roofers come in and sheet rockers come in. All of these people come in to help but there has been no collision techs come in here to help out, he said. We have the same number of guys trying to fix hundreds more vehicles than we can. We just can’t do it all.”
Caldarera has had a challenging time having to turn people away but is encouraging people who have had an extremely long wait time to head over to the Orange or Beaumont area to get their repairs done.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.