Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office launches app to submit anonymous tips

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - How can police be more easily accessible to residents who are on their phones?
It’s simple, create an app. Well, at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office that’s exactly what they did.
“This is, you know, a cutting edge technology to help law enforcement and fighting crime,” said Chief Deputy “Stitch” Guillory. “Those are the things that you have to do to try to stay ahead of the game and always be in communication with the younger generation.”
Chief Deputy Gary Guillory says that the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has begun using the app, Close Watch Calcasieu, to allow users to report anonymous tips to the police.
“So our real-time crime scene will be the people responsible for monitoring the information that comes across,” he said. “They actually do background workups on social media stuff for us. It’s been really successful for us as far as solving crime.”
Chief Deputy Guillory says an added benefit to using the app is that it allows teens and kids to keep their schools safer.
“A lot of times kids in high school, or bring weapons to school. We’re hoping that their friends choose to get involved and use our app and report any tips,” he said.
Close Watch Calcasieu is free and easy to use.
You just have to download the app on your phone in your app store.
Once the app has been downloaded on your phone, you can start passing information along to our Sheriff’s Office.
“You can choose to register and set up an account if you so choose, or you can choose to be anonymous in giving us two tips on craft,” he said.
The Sheriff wants to be clear that this app is not intended to be used as a replacement for a 911 call if you require emergency services.
