Ball’s Fried Chick-n set to reopen in the next few weeks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another legendary Southwest Louisiana restaurant is on its way to recovery. But like many across the Lake Area, owner of Ball’s Fried Chick-n Reginald Ball Jr. says they too are waiting on insurance.
“We still have to get everything cleared up and then apply with the health department for a final check before we can get opening up. But the greatest setback is the insurance companies where we pay premiums on time. And regularly, they’re dragging their feet.”
With damages to their Enterprise Boulevard and Common Street locations, Ball says it’s a loss, not just for the community.
“We can’t bring customers in and our suppliers, they’re at a loss too, because they got hit. So, what we’re trying to do, the greatest thing of all, is to get the insurance companies to come in and help us get off and pay what they’re supposed to.”
When they do open, with the pandemic still going, it’s going to be a challenge. But it’s one they’re willing to overcome for those waiting patiently for their return.
“We’ll have to have people limited for coming in. And how many people can come and be served at one time,” Ball said. “A lot of people are thinking we’ve gone out of business, and then the ones that look and say, ‘When are you coming back?’ We’re supposed to be part of the community, we’ve been here for years. And we’d like to get back to serving the community.”
Ball says he hopes to open their Common Street location in the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.