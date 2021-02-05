Authorities arrest Westlake man for rape and contributing to delinquency of juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westlake man on Wednesday for 1st-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
According to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent, detectives received a complaint on January 19, in reference to Brandon J. Savoy, 26, of Westlake, having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
During the investigation the victim advised detectives the incident occurred at Savoy’s residence. It was also learned Savoy, who was babysitting the victim along with two other children, also under the ages of 13, provided them with marijuana and allowed them to smoke, according to Vincent.
Vincent says detectives attempted to make contact with Savoy numerous times but he advised he was out of town. Savoy also failed to show up for a scheduled interview with detectives.
According to Vincent, after further investigation, on February 3, detectives executed a search warrant at Savoy’s residence and located marijuana along with drug paraphernalia in his bedroom. Savoy, who home at the time, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the following:
· 1st-degree rape.
· Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (3 counts).
· Possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.
· Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Robert Wyatt set his bond at $216,500.
CPSO Detective Shelley Trahan is the lead investigator on this case.
