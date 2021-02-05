Anacoco man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 111

ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - An Anacoco man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 east of Anacoco, according to State Police Troop E.
Trooper Casey Wallace says troopers responded to the crash around 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2021.
During their investigation, troopers determined that a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Casey D. Elliot, 37, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 111. For reasons that are still under investigation, Elliott’s vehicle drove off the highway and struck a utility pole and several trees before overturning.
Elliott was unrestrained at the time of the crash and received fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers suspect that Elliot was impaired at the time of the crash and a toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.