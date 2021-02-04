Two families, many friends, devastated by deaths of Rock Palermo and Don Clements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Those who knew and loved Rock Palermo and Don Clements are stunned and heartbroken at the terrible loss they have been dealt. The shock and pain are raw, as family and close friends try to comprehend the devastating loss of the husbands, fathers, and well-loved members of the community.
Jay Bice was one of Palermo’s law partners and best friends.
”He was a person who selflessly gave to others always and never asked for anything in return.”
Joey Pousson was Clements’ best friend. They and their wives spent countless hours together.
“Don was maybe the happiest person I knew and his happiness was contagious. And I think maybe that’s because he put God first and his family and then everything else,” said Pousson.
“One of the most important things he taught me, especially being a financial advisor, is that money’s not everything,” said Pousson.
Bice says Palermo was one who always wanted to help whether it was hurricane aftermath or an individual.
“If it was a person in need of medical treatment and needed to be flown to Houston or wherever, Rock was always there. It could be in the middle of the night, no questions asked. ‘What can I do?’” said Bice, of Palermo.
He says Rock’s family was everything to him and that he was so much to so many.
“He was the kind of person you always wanted in your trench because you knew he was there for you. He would come early, he would stay late. He would do whatever it took to get the job done.” said Bice.
Pousson described Clements similarly, saying besides being wonderfully entertaining he could count on Don.
“He was such a good friend. Gave me good and blunt advice even when I didn’t want to hear it,” said Pousson.
Both are remembered as people who strove for excellence--the kind of people who were all in whether they were tackling a problem or a new hobby. They are described as people who loved big and will be terribly missed.
Rock Palermo is survived by his wife Kim and three children: Rachel, Ryan, and Sarah. Click here for information on services.
Don Clements leaves behind his wife Nancy, daughter Mary Kathryn and son Will. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m., the time of the funeral at First Methodist on Saturday.
