SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2021.
Shaquille Timothy Smith, 29, League City, TX: Instate detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; possession of stolen firearms; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; attempt and conspiracy.
Christopher Jyles, 28, Houston, TX: Speeding; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; possession of stolen firearms; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; attempt and conspiracy.
Blaine Keith Lecompte, 41, Lake Charles: First degree negligent injuring (2 charges); DWI child endangerment; careless operation, failure to secure a child; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Merrick Louis Perkins, 39, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Joseph Rodrigue, 18, Hackberry: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Ronald James Rozas, 41, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage under $1,000.
Kelly Andrus Francois, 47, Vidalia: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Brandon Jamal Savoy, 26, Westlake: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; first-degree rape; mischief.
David Lynn Pullard Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Eddie Frank Fulgham, 48, DeQuincy: Strangulation.
Terry Mcelwrath, 53, Winsboro, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
