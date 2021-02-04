SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2021

Shaquille Timothy Smith, 29, League City, TX: Instate detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; possession of stolen firearms; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; attempt and conspiracy.