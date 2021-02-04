Southwest Louisiana Credit Union hosting “Financial Cents Under the Tent”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana Credit Union and SWLA Center for Health Services will be partnering to host a financial education service called “Financial Cents Under the Tent.”
The events will take place on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. starting February 9, 2021. It will be at the SWLA Center for Health Services on 2000 Opelousas St.
The events will help provide financial services and education to the North Lake Charles community.
Visitors at the event will be able to ask questions, receive information about credit union services, open an account and get free one-on-one financial counseling.
Southwest Louisiana Credit Union says it is also planning to establish a full-service microbranch inside SWLA Center for Health Services later this year.
