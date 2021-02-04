Procession held for body of plane crash victim, Rock Palermo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A procession was held as one of the victims of the plane crash near Hackberry, Rock Palermo, was brought to a Jennings funeral home.
More than a dozen officers escorted Palermo’s body to Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings. It was a sendoff they say was well-deserved.
Deputies and state troopers saluted as Palermo’s flag-draped casket was taken from the hearse. They lined the parking lot as they watched their friend being moved into funeral home.
Louisiana State Trooper Eric Straton flew with Palermo several times with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office and remembers him as a great guy.
“Just wow,” Trooper Straton said. “I don’t think I can put into words how great of a guy he was and how much he meant to the community and especially the aviation community. He was definitely a mentor of mine. He was an aviation guru, one of those guys everything he did, he did well; excellent pilot. I think he’s a master SCUBA diver. Pretty much anything he did, he did well.”
Straton says Palermo had a giving spirit.
“He was the type of guy that he couldn’t tell anybody no. He was always gone flying somebody somewhere helping somebody with something.”
Straton also says he was honored to be able to escort Palermo.
“It means a lot. I’m glad we get to help. It’ll be a good sendoff that he deserves.”
