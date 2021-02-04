Murder indictment returned in overdose case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with an overdose death at a Sulphur hotel.
When Sean Khoury was found dead in a room at the hotel in December, officials with the Sulphur Police Department said he had been given the drugs by Zoey Marie-Shantel Bumgarden, 18, and a juvenile with the intent to rob him.
Bumgarden, 18, whose address was listed as West Monroe when she was booked in December, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft of a firearm, and two counts of drug possession.
The juvenile is not being identified because of his age.
Officials said in December that the room in which Khoury was found was in Bumgarden’s name. She was at the hotel in a different room with the juvenile.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.