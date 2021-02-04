Moss Bluff man arrested on 144 counts of child porn possession

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff man is accused of downloading and distributing child pornography.
Jack Alvin Richard, 21, was arrested Thursday on 144 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D, said the investigation found Richard was downloading and distributing photos and videos of child pornography and that he was in possession of images and videos of child sex abuse.
During questioning, Richard admitted to knowingly downloading and distributing the images and videos, Senegal said.
Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $250,000.
