McNeese signs 9 on NSD to bring total number to 20 for 2021 class

LAKE CHARLES – The future of McNeese Football is now. That was what first-year head coach Frank Wilson emphatically stated during Wednesday’s Zoom press conference to announce the final additions to his program’s 2020-21 football signing class.
The Cowboys added nine players, bringing the total number of signees to 20. McNeese signed 11 high school players at the December early signing period.
Of those nine players signing on Wednesday were four from high schools and five transfers coming out of the portal. There were three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two cornerbacks and one linebacker turning in their papers to become the newest players to wear the blue and gold.
“This is an exciting day,” said Wilson. “We were able to address the needs of our football team at every position where we need experience and where we’re top heavy and needed some youth. The nine we signed today, adding to the 11 we already signed, gives us a total of 20 to cap off our signing class.”
Wilson and his staff worked diligently with recruits to build relationships, and because of that, McNeese was able to land several players that were considered a reach for the program.
“We wrestled with some teams from the American Conference and Conference USA for some guys and it was challenging, but we prevailed,” said Wilson. “It’s a great day for McNeese. A great day for Cowboy Nation.”
Size was prevalent when looking at the numbers of the signees. Two of the wide receivers stand 6-foot-3 and have dynamic length and a wide catching radius in Jon McCall (6-3, 180) and Raheem Roberts (6-3, 195). Louisiana Tech transfer Cee Jay Powell (5-7, 173) doesn’t have the size but has the speed and ability to make tacklers miss and can stretch a field.
All three offensive linemen signed stand 6-foot-3 or taller. High school signees Keaton Altman (6-5, 280) and Dylan Dauzart (6-3, 285) join Central Michigan transfer Romello Tarver (6-5, 293) as the three linemen.
“I think we nailed it,” said Wilson about the OL signees. “We went back to the top of our board to guys who were committed to other schools and we went after them. Those are the guys that we consider the best and brightest. We were persistent in our approach. I’m super excited. We have arguably the best offensive line class that we could possibly get.”
Wilson says Tarver reminds him of McNeese Hall of Fame lineman Ronald Cherry with his stature and demeanor.
Ge’Mon Eaford, a linebacker out of the University of Oregon, will join the Cowboys in the fall and was one of the top backers in the nation coming out of Deerfield Beach HS in Florida where the 4-star prospect ranked as the No. 10 outside linebacker, 17th overall linebacker in the state of Florida and the 111th overall in the ESPN300.
Eaford and Tarver are two of the five transfers coming from FBS programs. Corione Harris is a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback from Kansas University where he was a three-year player and a freshman All-American.
CeeJay Powell (5-7, 173) ranked second in receiving at Louisiana Tech last season after catching 43 passes for 488 yards and Gus Nave (5-11, 195), cornerback from the University of South Alabama who did not play in the fall and will be eligible to play this spring.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
Keaton Altman • OL • 6-5 • 280 • Brenham, Texas • Brenham HS
Two-time unanimous 1st team All-District… 3-time Academic All-District… did not give up a sack in three years of varsity football… two-sport athlete making all-district honors in track and field… 3-star rating by 247sports.
Dylan Dauzart • OL • 6-3 • 285 • Alexandria, La. • Alexandria Senior HS
All-State player and twice made all-district… 3-time All-CENLA… has a max of over 300-pounds bench and squat of 500-pounds.
Jon McCall • WR • 6-3 • 180 • New Orleans, La. • Sophie B. Wright HS
In his career, had 15 TD’s, 39 receptions, 1,274 receiving yards… All-District basketball player, averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Raheem Roberts • WR • 6-3, • 195 • Bogalusa, La. • Bogalusa HS
1st team All-District as a wide receiver, defensive back, and returner… 10 TD’s compiling over 600 yards receiving… state champions in the Triple Jump with a 45.4 distance… first Lumberjack to make all-state in two sports since 1985… 3-star rating by 247sports and Rivals… originally committed to Memphis.
TRANSFER SIGNEES
Ge’Mon Eaford • LB • 6-1 • 240 • Deerfield Beach, Fla. • Deerfield Beach HS • Univ. of Oregon
Consensus 4-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports… ranked as the No. 10 OLB, No. 17 player in the state of Florida and No. 111 overall in the ESPN300… No. 3 OLB in Florida by ESPN and 247Sports… played in 10 games as a true freshman at the University of Oregon.
Corione Harris • CB • 6-1 • 180 • New Orleans, La. • Landry-Walker HS • Kansas University
Freshman All-American at Kansas… in his 3 years playing for the Jayhawks, tallied 70 tackles with 55 solos, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception… at Landry-Walker HS, touted as a four-star recruit, the 13th-best cornerback and the sixth-best player in the state of Louisiana according to Rivals.com… ranked No. 97 in the Rivals.com Top 100… also rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, Scout.com and 247Sports.com.
Gus Nave • CB • 5-11 • 195 • Scooba, Miss. • Kemper County HS • Univ. of South Alabama
In his senior campaign at KCHS, was credited with 42 tackles 8 interceptions, and 3 blocked kicks earning him all-state honors… at South Alabama, recorded 2 interceptions along with 18 total tackles (17 solo)… eligible to play this spring.
Cee Jay Powell • WR • 5-7 • 173 • Maringouin, La. • Livonia HS • Louisiana Tech
In 2019 at Louisiana Tech, appeared in 13 games amassing 43 receptions with 488 yards receiving, ranking as the second-most on the team… helped lead Livonia to the 2014 3A Louisiana State Championship Game… earned first-team all-state, all-metro and all-district.
Romello Tarver • OL • 6-5 • 293 • Delray Beach, Fla. • Oxbridge Academy • Central Michigan
Two-way starter out of Oxbridge Academy, recording 10 sacks and 45 tackles… tallied 205 pancake blocks while on the offensive line… selected to Sun Sentinel All-Palm Beach County First Team in 2016-17 and received honorable mention in 2015 … carried a 3.4-grade point average … helped lead Oxbridge Academy to Florida Class 3A state championship game and an 11-2 finish in 2017… redshirted as a true freshman at Central Michigan.
