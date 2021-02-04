McNeese places four on preseason softball team

FRISCO, Texas—McNeese placed four players on the 2021 Southland Conference preseason softball teams, the league announced this morning.
Senior shortstop Cori McCrary and sophomore outfielder Kaylee Lopez have been named to the first team while sophomores Alayis Seneca (outfield) and Saleen Flores (pitcher) have been named to the second team.
McCrary, the native of McCarley, Mississippi was named to the 2019 all-conference team as a third team selection. Prior to the halt to the 2020 season, McCrary was leading McNeese in stolen bases (9), was second on the team with a 20 hits and a .623 slugging percent . She also had three homeruns on the season and scored 14 runs along with a .377 batting average. McCrary is the only senior from the 2020 squad that elected to return to the team following the cancellation of the season.
Lopez, a native of Indian Bayou, La., was also a third team all-conference selection in 2019. Lopez produced a .375 batting average with 12 hits and eight RBI in 2020.
Seneca hails from The Woodlands, Texas who led McNeese with a .388 batting average along with 19 hits, three doubles, and nine RBI.
Flores is a native of Beeville, Texas who led McNeese in wins with seven (7-3) last season and was third on the team with a 1.89 ERA with a team high 44.1 innings pitched. Flores was credited with 21 strikeouts in 10 appearances.
McNeese will open its season next Friday, Feb. 11 when they will take part in the LSU Invitational. The Cowgirls will host UL-Monroe on Feb. 17 in its home opener.
Home game capacity has been set at 25 percent or 500 fans. Premium seating (Develop the Diamond) is currently available and can be purchased by contacting Senior Associate Athletics Director Todd Butler 337-475-5219 or ltbutler@mcneese.edu.
