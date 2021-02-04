McNeese places four on preseason softball team

McCrary, the native of McCarley, Mississippi was named to the 2019 all-conference team as a third team selection. Prior to the halt to the 2020 season, McCrary was leading McNeese in stolen bases (9), was second on the team with a 20 hits and a .623 slugging percent . She also had three homeruns on the season and scored 14 runs along with a .377 batting average. McCrary is the only senior from the 2020 squad that elected to return to the team following the cancellation of the season.