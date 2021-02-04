LSU falls to No. 10 Alabama in another lopsided affair, 78-60

Cam Thomas led LSU with 22 points on 8-of-19 (42%) from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from 3-point range. He made all four of his free throw attempts. It is his 12th 20-point game of the season. He also grabbed five rebounds. Javonte Smart added 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals. He is now the 44th member of LSU’s 1,000 point club.