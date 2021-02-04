LSU falls to No. 10 Alabama in another lopsided affair, 78-60

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team suffered another lopsided loss to No. 10 Alabama in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The Tigers (11-6, 6-4 SEC) fell 78-60 to the Crimson Tide (15-4, 10-0 SEC). LSU trailed by as many as 22 points. The Tigers started the second half 0-of-8 from the field and didn’t make a shot for the first five minutes after halftime.
This game was closer than the 105-75 blowout that happened in Baton Rouge on Jan. 19. The Tigers were without starting forward Darius Days, who suffered an ankle injury in the second half against Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Cam Thomas led LSU with 22 points on 8-of-19 (42%) from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from 3-point range. He made all four of his free throw attempts. It is his 12th 20-point game of the season. He also grabbed five rebounds. Javonte Smart added 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals. He is now the 44th member of LSU’s 1,000 point club.
Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Alex Reese added 13 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Three others scored in double figures.
LSU shot just 31% from the field and 23.5% on 3-pointers. Alabama made 48% of its shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.
The Tigers were outrebounded, 51-35. Alabama’s bench outscored LSU’s reserves, 34-7. The Tide won the points in the paint battle, 52-26.
CLICK HERE for more.
LSU will return to the PMAC to host No. 22 Florida on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.