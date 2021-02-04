Funeral held for BRPD officer who died from complications of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and members of the community gathered on Wednesday, Feb. 3 to pay their respects for Detective Sgt. Charles Dotson.
Dotson died of complications from COVID-19 in late January. The funeral was held at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul were among the 12 guest speakers featured at Dotson’s funeral. He was also honored by his fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, and the Marine Corps League.
You can watch the full funeral service for Detective Sgt. Charles Dotson in the video below:
Baton Rouge is honoring a hero, many are mourning his loss today, but Sgt. Charles Dotson’s friends and family are remembering his legacy and those he served.
“There is some warmth and comfort knowing that he touched so many lives and so many benefitted from his leadership and his commitment to service,” says BRPD’s Chief Murphy Paul.
A man always doing more for others, that is how close friends and family members describe Sgt. Dotson. Today, Sgt. Dotson’s loved ones gathered at the Healing Place Church to share fond memories. For them, losing their hero to a virus loss is a terrible tragedy, but they wanted to make sure today’s memorial service celebrated his life.
“It definitely hurts to lose someone of that caliber of that just extraordinary spirit, but at the same time, you know again, it’s a challenge. It’s like okay, how are we going to honor him? How are we going to make sure that we do the things that always how up at Dotsonism,” says Terrell Carter who was a fraternity member with Dotson in the Phi Beta Sigma Chapter.
Throughout his 58 years, he served on the Baton Rouge Police Department and as a marine. In addition, he served with many other organizations such as a support for the Butterfly Society, a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and he was a deacon at his local church.
“When you look at just the many many organizations that he was a part of, and many of them he was an officer in. It doesn’t surprise me at all, he was extremely well liked everywhere he went, but perhaps more importantly extremely well respected,” says Scott Mayeaux who served in the United States Marines Corps alongside Dotson.
That’s how Sgt. Charles Dotson will be remembered as a role model and a faithful servant to his community.
