FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A milder start to the morning, showers arrive tonight and into Friday

Temperatures this morning are starting off around 20 degrees warmer than what we saw on our Wednesday morning as clouds and winds out of the south have arrived. You’ll want to take a light jacket as you head out the door this morning, but you can leave the heavier coat in the closet. You may also want to grab an umbrella or light rain jacket if you are planning on being out later in the afternoon as we head towards sunset with our next cold front approaching from the west. It will be a warm afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, with breezy conditions with sustained winds 10-20 mph with gust as high as 25 at times. The best chances of rain comes into the late evening hours until around midnight as the front pushes through, with rain totals remaining on the lower side as it’s a quick hitting line of showers. Temperatures will fall into the overnight back into the middle and upper 40′s as clouds hang tough.