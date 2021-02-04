FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A milder start to the morning, showers arrive tonight and into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are off to a milder start this morning as we are tracking clouds moving into Southwest Louisiana ahead of our next cold front as well our winds out of the south helping to bring in moisture from the Gulf. The majority of the day remains dry especially to start, but as the afternoon arrives we sill see the chance of some showers.
Temperatures this morning are starting off around 20 degrees warmer than what we saw on our Wednesday morning as clouds and winds out of the south have arrived. You’ll want to take a light jacket as you head out the door this morning, but you can leave the heavier coat in the closet. You may also want to grab an umbrella or light rain jacket if you are planning on being out later in the afternoon as we head towards sunset with our next cold front approaching from the west. It will be a warm afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, with breezy conditions with sustained winds 10-20 mph with gust as high as 25 at times. The best chances of rain comes into the late evening hours until around midnight as the front pushes through, with rain totals remaining on the lower side as it’s a quick hitting line of showers. Temperatures will fall into the overnight back into the middle and upper 40′s as clouds hang tough.
A change in the forecast for Friday with models this morning is that we are trending a little cooler and a little better chance of rain as we see the front stall just south and with enough moisture leftover we could see some rain throughout the day. Once again the rain will be on the lighter side, but you’ll definitely need to keep the rain gear handy. Highs Friday only reach the lower 50′s as we see plenty of cloud cover and those rain chances. For the weekend we do look to clear things out a little as we see a mixture of clouds and sunshine both days with just a slight chance of a passing shower Saturday, but any outdoor plans look to be fine at this time. Highs each afternoon back into the lower and middle 60′s, which is near average for this time of year.
Into next week a more unsettled pattern looks to take shape and that will bring us several rounds of rain possible especially into the middle and ending of next week. Temperatures start off on the milder side of things with middle 60′s through Tuesday before models bring a colder shot of air into the end of the week. How cold we get is still remain to be seen, but we will continue to keep a close eye on things as we get closer. Enjoy the warmer weather this afternoon and have a great day!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.