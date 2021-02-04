FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight ahead of a cold front; much colder Friday with a few showers returning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a very warm February afternoon, winds remain brisk as clouds begin to thicken up through the early evening in advance of showers that will begin to push into the area after sunset and through the late evening hours. These showers will be in association with a cold front, so temperatures will initially stay warm during the early evening but fall significantly after midnight with lows by sunrise in the 40s.
The best chance of rain will be from around 8pm through midnight with a dry start tomorrow morning. Unfortunately, there are more showers in the offing for our Friday later in the day as lingering Gulf moisture and clouds mixed with colder temperatures make for a raw day ahead tomorrow. Expect off and on light showers to move through during the day tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s. Models keep the best chance of rain tomorrow mainly along and south of I-10 with our northern towns likely seeing much fewer showers tomorrow and maybe even a little sunshine.
Heading into the weekend, lingering clouds for Saturday will start the weekend off on a dreary note with only a slight chance of stray shower or two possible through the day. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s with nighttime lows in the 40s. We’ll keep the chilly mornings in play for Sunday but with a much-improved day as sunshine finally returns to end the weekend. Highs on Sunday warm up a bit more into the 60s.
We will continue with a steady but noticeable warming trend through the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds for Monday into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to even the lower 70s by Tuesday. Our next significant cold front arrives by the middle of next week, dropping temperatures through the day Wednesday into the 50s, followed by a reinforcing shot of even colder air for Thursday and Friday. This will come as an interesting setup takes shape with Gulf moisture moving along the southern branch of the jet stream keeps rain in the forecast for late next week.
There are some big question marks regarding the long-range forecast and while one computer models is hinting at the possibility of winter weather for parts of Louisiana by the end of next week, there is no certainty at this point that that is a certainty. It will be due to many factors, including how far south the coldest of the air is able to push and if that coldest air will work in tandem with the available moisture as there are indications that some drier weather will return by the following weekend as the coldest air arrives. Stay tuned for updates. It is still winter after all.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
