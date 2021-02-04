FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight ahead of a cold front; much colder Friday with a few showers returning

There are some big question marks regarding the long-range forecast and while one computer models is hinting at the possibility of winter weather for parts of Louisiana by the end of next week, there is no certainty at this point that that is a certainty. It will be due to many factors, including how far south the coldest of the air is able to push and if that coldest air will work in tandem with the available moisture as there are indications that some drier weather will return by the following weekend as the coldest air arrives. Stay tuned for updates. It is still winter after all.