COVID vaccines available in small quantities at public health units

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Vaccines for COVID-19 are now available at public health units, state health officials say.
The vaccines have been provided in small quantities and are available by appointment only through Feb. 15. Vaccines will be provided in a drive-thru format, weather permitting.
To qualify, you must be 70 years old or older, or a health care worker.
Register and make an appointment HERE or by calling your parish’s health unit.
In Calcasieu Parish, the vaccines will be available at the public health units in Lake Charles and Sulphur. To check availability, call the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit at 337-478-6020.
The Louisiana National Guard and Louisiana Office of Public Health will be providing vaccines at the Multipurpose Complex in Jeff Davis Parish and at Beaucare in Beauregard Parish.
In Allen Parish, the Beauregard Parish Health unit is handling scheduling, but the vaccines will be given at the Allen Parish Health Unit. The phone number is 337-463-4486.
