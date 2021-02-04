COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 4, 2021

UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By Johnathan Manning | February 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 12:31 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,758 new cases Thursday, 844 of which are backlogged from newly-reporting urgent care centers.

Some of the backlogged cases date to Oct. 22, 2020.

Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to drop, falling below 1,300 for the first time since early December.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,758 new cases.

· 38 new deaths.

· 1,295 patients hospitalized (91 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 101 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 78 hospitalizations (6 fewer than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 75 new cases.

· 1 new death.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 1 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new death.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 30 active cases among inmates.

· 39 active cases among staff members.

