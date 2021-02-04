COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 4, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,758 new cases Thursday, 844 of which are backlogged from newly-reporting urgent care centers.
Some of the backlogged cases date to Oct. 22, 2020.
Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to drop, falling below 1,300 for the first time since early December.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,758 new cases.
· 38 new deaths.
· 1,295 patients hospitalized (91 fewer than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 101 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 78 hospitalizations (6 fewer than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 75 new cases.
· 1 new death.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 11 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 12 new cases.
· 1 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 1 new death.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 11 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 30 active cases among inmates.
· 39 active cases among staff members.
