Toddler dies in two-vehicle crash on I-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 3-year-old toddler has been killed after being improperly restrained during a two-vehicle crash on I-10 near the Texas state line, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash which was about 3 miles east of the Texas state line in Calcasieu parish around 9 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021.
Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 41-year-old Blaine Keith Lecompte of Lake Charles, was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane. For reasons that are still under investigation, Lecompte failed to slow down and hit the rear of a 1993 Peterbilt 18-wheeler in front of him that was stopping due to traffic congestion.
The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to become lodged under the 18-wheeler.
Lecompte, the front-seat passenger, and a juvenile passenger received minor to moderate injuries. However, the toddler, who had not been properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
Lecompte is accused of DWI with child endangerment, first-degree negligent injuring, not having a child restraint, having a suspended driver’s license, and careless operation. Authorities say additional charges are possible.
