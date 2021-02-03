SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2021.
Draper Marcel Simien, 38, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000.
James William Castleberry, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Eric Keeley, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.
Blake Austin Holland, 18, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; burglary; theft of a firearm.
Gregory Jerome Holmes, 18, Sulphur: Battery.
Michael Ray Poirrier, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Jonathan Ledoux, 46, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; following vehicles; speeding; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; improper display of plates.
Kenneth Layne Squibb, 55, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; resisting a police officer with force; contempt of court (3 charges).
Lequentin Terrell Williams, 24, Greenwood: Out of state detainer.
Noah Dean Laughlin, 34, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.
Craig Domingues, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Mary Nola Simien, 25, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Daniel Garcia-Meja, 53, Portland, ME: Out of state detainer.
Dennis Wayne Hebert, 47, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Avery Wigg, 25, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
Joseph Allen Soileau, 25, Sulphur: Child endangerment; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; obstruction of a public passage; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.