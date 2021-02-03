Posting COVID vaccine card could expose personal information

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many of those who have received the COVID vaccine are excited to share the news with the world, but what you share could cause you to fall victim to scammers.
”It’s kind of like sharing your driver’s license out there on social media,” said Angela Guth with the Better Business Bureau of SWLA.
After getting the COVID vaccine, you will receive a record card which has some pieces of private information on it.
Many people have taken to social media to share the news of vaccination by posing with their card. That information is then on the web and could fall into the hands of scammers.
“What is happening is these vaccination cards actually have your full name on it,” Guth said. “It has the date that you received your vaccination, the type of vaccine that you received, where you received it, your date of birth.”
Guth says scammers can take advantage of your excitement.
“Some people are really excited about sharing that they got their vaccine, and they’re wanting to spread that information around to others hoping that they will encourage them to get the vaccine as well. The problem is when they’re sharing this excitement, some people are actually posting their cards on social media.”
These scammers could use those simple personal facts to gain access to more private information.
“The bad thing about it is you think, “well, what can they get with just that little bit of information? They may be able to pick up more information that you are sharing out there that you necessarily didn’t want the whole world to see.”
Guth says instead of posing with your card, post a picture with your vaccine sticker.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.