Poor 4th quarter dooms Pelicans in 118-109 loss to Kings

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans led by as many as 10 points early in the fourth quarter but could not stop De’Aaron Fox as the Sacramento Kings rallied to beat the home team at the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Feb. 1.
New Orleans (7-12) fell 118-109 to Sacramento (9-11). The Pelicans were without starting center Steven Adams, who left Saturday’s game against the Rockets with calf tightening.
Brandon Ingram led the Pels in scoring with 20. He also had five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Zion Williamson added 17 points. He also had eight rebounds, a career-high three blocks, two assists, and two steals. It is the first game this season that he has gotten more than one block in a game. Josh Hart had a double-double off the bench with 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. He added four assists and two steals.
Jaxson Hayes started in the place of Adams but he struggled and got into foul trouble, finishing with seven points and four rebounds. However, in his first season with the Pels, Willy Hernangomez came off the bench and put up a double-double in 29 minutes on the court. He scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He also had two assists and a steal. Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe each scored 14 points.
Fox had a double-double for the Kings with game-highs on points (38) and assists (12). He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. He also had four rebounds and a steal in the game. Harrison Barnes added 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. All five starters for Sacramento scored in double figures. Former Pelican Buddy Hield chipped in 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
The Pelicans led 94-87 at the end of the third quarter and extended it to a 10-point advantage (97-87) on a Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-pointer less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter but the Kings outscored them 31-12 the rest of the way to rally for the victory.
New Orleans shot 40% from the field and 30% from 3-point range. Sacramento made 48% of its shots and was 33% from beyond the arc. The bench for the Pelicans outscored the one for the Kings, 39-13. The Pelicans were outrebounded, 52-46, but had more steals, 11-3. They only committed 10 turnovers in this one.
The Pelicans will try to rebound from back-to-back losses when they host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 p.m. for the final game of a five-game homestand. The Pelicans are 2-2 during the stretch.
